American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 363,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 83,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

NYSE NRG opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

