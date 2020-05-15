American International Group Inc. Has $3.57 Million Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,489 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 17,326 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Tripadvisor worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,033 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,842 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 127,427 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 61.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,456 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 34,086 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Deutsche Bank cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

