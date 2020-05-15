American International Group Inc. Has $3.67 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,429 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 70,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 246,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

