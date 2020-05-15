American International Group Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Assurant worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Assurant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 799.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 195,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,618,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $89.05 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

