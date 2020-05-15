American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.94.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

