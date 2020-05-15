American International Group Inc. Sells 6,185 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $52.97 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

