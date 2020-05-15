American International Group Inc. Sells 6,895,609 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,895,609 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.74.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

