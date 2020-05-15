American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Holdings Trimmed by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.69% of American National Insurance worth $15,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $68.57. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,526. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $126.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.95.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.69 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

