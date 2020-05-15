American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in American Tower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,906,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $889,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 35.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 22.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 57.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.58. 2,246,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.23 and a 200 day moving average of $228.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

