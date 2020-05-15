AmeriCold Realty Trust’s (COLD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE COLD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.