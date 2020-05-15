Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Director Purchases $99,049.60 in Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Director Jeffrey P. George bought 23,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,049.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.12. 1,227,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,064. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRX. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,464,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 787,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,784,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,720.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 609,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 599,456 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

