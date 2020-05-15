Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $24,461.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00010239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.61 or 0.03494100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030919 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 18,857,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,879,415 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

