AmsterdamCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9,422.37 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,422.37 and approximately $6.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded 54.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

