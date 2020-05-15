Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The company had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,053,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 382,235 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,299,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 361,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $636,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 840,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,915. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $160.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

