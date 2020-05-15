Analysts Anticipate Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Chemours posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of CC stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. Chemours has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $246,150. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

