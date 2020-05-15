Analysts Anticipate GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). GasLog reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.71 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOG. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DNB Markets downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

GLOG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 812,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. GasLog has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 67.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,660,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GasLog by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 222,094 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 344.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 35.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 399,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 104,923 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 70.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

