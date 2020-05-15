Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will post $124.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.94 million and the highest is $127.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $116.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $499.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.78 million to $510.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $524.80 million, with estimates ranging from $500.97 million to $551.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.11 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

