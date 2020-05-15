Analysts Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.02. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $9.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,187. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 16.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 18.9% during the first quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 7,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $253.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

