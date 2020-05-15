Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.13. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

NXPI traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $90.45. 4,376,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,097. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after buying an additional 793,109 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 215,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after buying an additional 157,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

