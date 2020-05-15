Analysts Anticipate Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10,452.67%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of PRTA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a current ratio of 21.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. Prothena has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 314,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $5,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 109,645 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

