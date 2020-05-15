Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $282.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.72. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $199.22 and a twelve month high of $317.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,536.18 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $119,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,393 shares of company stock worth $77,316,696 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,897,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $122,977,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after buying an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,072,000 after buying an additional 264,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,821,000 after buying an additional 262,886 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

