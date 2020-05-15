Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $282.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.72. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $199.22 and a twelve month high of $317.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,536.18 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $119,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,393 shares of company stock worth $77,316,696 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,897,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $122,977,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after buying an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,072,000 after buying an additional 264,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,821,000 after buying an additional 262,886 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply