Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.47. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.