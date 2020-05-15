Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post $2.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $2.33. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $10.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $11.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.22 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $391.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.07.

DPZ stock opened at $376.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.22. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $387.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,538 shares of company stock worth $24,403,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

