Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($1.17). G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 292%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at $143,173.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 30,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $228,465.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,100. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.55.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

