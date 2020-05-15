Analysts Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post $736.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $731.50 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $726.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRC stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

