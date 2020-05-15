Analysts Expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Lendingtree reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lendingtree.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.40.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $241.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.01. Lendingtree has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $434.94. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,313.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lendingtree by 110.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lendingtree by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lendingtree in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lendingtree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.