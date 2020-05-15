Analysts Expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.66. MEI Pharma posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,450%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 539.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $523,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 40.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 99,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 57.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 452,147 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 31.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.86. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.64.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

