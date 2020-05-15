Analysts Expect Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $477.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) to report sales of $477.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $484.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $471.90 million. Party City Holdco posted sales of $513.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $731.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.80 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 22.67%.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 644,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $309,356.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 569,858 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 104,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRTY opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.66.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

