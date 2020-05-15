Analysts Expect Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) will post sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.17 billion. Univar posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Univar will report full-year sales of $8.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Investec raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

UNVR opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. Univar has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

In related news, Director Richard P. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $3,370,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 282,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,320 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar by 25.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter valued at $65,648,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Univar by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Univar by 14,792.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after purchasing an additional 882,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univar by 199.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 729,765 shares during the period.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

