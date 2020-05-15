Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,694. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,651,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,480,000 after purchasing an additional 164,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,080 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,374.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,444,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,873 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.