Analysts Issue Forecasts for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.61. 13,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,263. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average of $188.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,039,000 after buying an additional 628,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,565 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after buying an additional 113,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

