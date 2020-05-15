Analysts Offer Predictions for Yellow Pages Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yellow Pages in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$93.51 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on Y. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of Yellow Pages stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,980. Yellow Pages has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $266.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

