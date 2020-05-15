Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV):

5/14/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

5/8/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

4/14/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/14/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at G.Research, Llc from $94.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

Shares of LYV opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47.

Get Live Nation Entertainment Inc alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 in the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 835,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 240,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.