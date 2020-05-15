Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Meggitt (MGGT)

Meggitt (LON: MGGT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 275 ($3.62). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 240 ($3.16). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 342 ($4.50). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Meggitt was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 205 ($2.70) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 610 ($8.02).

4/24/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 295 ($3.88). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 305 ($4.01). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 601 ($7.91) to GBX 415 ($5.46). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Meggitt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

4/2/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 270 ($3.55). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Meggitt had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 241 ($3.17) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 379 ($4.99).

4/2/2020 – Meggitt had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 315 ($4.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Meggitt was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating.

4/1/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 654 ($8.60) to GBX 601 ($7.91). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Meggitt had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.34). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 340 ($4.47). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Meggitt was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 730 ($9.60).

3/18/2020 – Meggitt was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2020 – Meggitt had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 379 ($4.99) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 478 ($6.29).

3/16/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 405 ($5.33). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 237.90 ($3.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Meggitt plc has a 1 year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 527.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a GBX 11.95 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Meggitt’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

In related news, insider Guy Berruyer acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £62,750 ($82,544.07). Also, insider Louisa Burdett acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of £30,360 ($39,936.86). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 36,555 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,960.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

