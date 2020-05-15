Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Entergy (ETR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Entergy (NYSE: ETR):

5/12/2020 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Entergy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Entergy was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Entergy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

4/2/2020 – Entergy was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.83.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 110.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

