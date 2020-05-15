Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equity Residential (EQR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR):

5/14/2020 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $93.00 to $67.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $76.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $83.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $87.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $82.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,298,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,533,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 173,525 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

