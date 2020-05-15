Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Iqvia (IQV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Iqvia (NYSE: IQV):

4/29/2020 – Iqvia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Iqvia had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $128.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Iqvia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Iqvia had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Iqvia had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $138.00.

4/28/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $195.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $115.00.

4/6/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $190.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $153.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $194.00 to $159.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $192.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $185.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $195.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $184.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $132.37 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 120.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Iqvia by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Iqvia by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Iqvia by 2,298.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 592,976 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

