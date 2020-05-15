Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) recently:

5/8/2020 – Kinsale Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/8/2020 – Kinsale Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

5/6/2020 – Kinsale Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

4/25/2020 – Kinsale Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/23/2020 – Kinsale Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

4/22/2020 – Kinsale Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

4/8/2020 – Kinsale Capital Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $134.00.

4/2/2020 – Kinsale Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Kinsale Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $130.41 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $137.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average is $108.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

