Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for People’s United Financial (PBCT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for People’s United Financial (NASDAQ: PBCT):

5/8/2020 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/29/2020 – People’s United Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/28/2020 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results reflect higher revenues, partially offset by elevated costs. People’s United is growing through acquisitions with the help of strong balance-sheet position. Despite low interest rates, some support to margin is expected due to growth in loans. The company remains less exposed to credit risk indicated by its strong liquidity profile. Involvement in steady capital deployment activities enhances shareholders' confidence. Yet, the company's significant exposure to commercial loans keeps us apprehensive. Rising costs on account of merger-related costs, might limit bottom-line growth.”

4/24/2020 – People’s United Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/14/2020 – People’s United Financial is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – People’s United Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $13.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – People’s United Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/26/2020 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – People’s United Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – People’s United Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PBCT opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

