Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SEGRO (SGRO)

5/11/2020 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – SEGRO was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 740 ($9.73) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 900 ($11.84).

5/4/2020 – SEGRO had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 675 ($8.88). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – SEGRO had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 833 ($10.96). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – SEGRO had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – SEGRO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/2/2020 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/2/2020 – SEGRO was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 878 ($11.55) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 978 ($12.87).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 789.40 ($10.38) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. SEGRO plc has a 1-year low of GBX 641.80 ($8.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 799.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 848.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Soumen Das sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.72), for a total value of £62,518.65 ($82,239.74).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

