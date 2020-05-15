Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX):

5/13/2020 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

5/9/2020 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

5/5/2020 – SpringWorks Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2020 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

4/28/2020 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

4/18/2020 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

4/16/2020 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

4/14/2020 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

SWTX stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.36.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

