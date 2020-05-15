Analysts Set $34.60 Price Target for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $34.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 123 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 533,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.