Analysts Set Expectations for Calian Group Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE:CGY traded up C$2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting C$48.26. 12,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.58. Calian Group has a one year low of C$31.29 and a one year high of C$48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 25th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

