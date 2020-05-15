Analysts Set Expectations for Rexnord Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rexnord in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. 30,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,765. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

