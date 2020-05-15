Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 15th (AZPN, BGEO, BNTGF, CSSE, CTAS, DCI, DEQ, DTCWY, ELMUF, EPIX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 15th:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aspen’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. The company also reduced its 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 induced uncertainties prevailing in the market. Revenues were negatively impacted by supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. Moreover, unfavorable timing of renewals compared with year-ago quarter hurt growth. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the growing volume of professional service engagements holds promise. Moreover, the Mnubo and Sabisu acquisitions are expected to strengthen Aspen’s offerings with embedded AI capabilities. Further, a diverse product portfolio and loyal customer base are significant barriers for competitors, which is a positive.”

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $240.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cintas will likely benefit from solid product offerings, huge customer base and effective implementation of the enterprise resource planning system in the long term. The company stands to gain from the G&K Services buyout. It is committed to return significant cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Moreover, the company’s cash position is impressive, evident from 39.3% year-over-year increase in cash flow from operating activities in the first nine months of fiscal 2020. However, escalating costs and operating expenses hurt Cintas’ margins and profitability. Also, it is exposed to market risks as it procures raw materials from a wide variety of domestic and international suppliers. In the past three months, the company's stock looks overvalued compared with the industry while its price has declined too.”

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Growth expansion, focus on innovation and supply-chain optimization are likely to benefit Donaldson in the quarters ahead. Also, its cost-reduction efforts will help it deal with the financial stress caused by the pandemic. Dividend payment and share buybacks (to the extent to offset stock-based compensation related dilution) remain its priorities. However, the pandemic woes are expected to adversely impact sales in third-quarter fiscal 2020, lowering it by 14-16% year over year. Projections for both fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 have been suspended. Also, forex woes and high debt levels are a concern. In the past three months, Donaldson's shares have declined, narrower than the industry. Its consensus estimates have been lowered for fiscal 2020 and 2021 in the past 30 days.”

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 6,181 ($81.31) price target on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) target price on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jabil’s top line is expected to benefit from contract wins in healthcare, automotive, cloud and 5G. Moreover, improving end-market diversification is noteworthy as this boosts investors’ confidence in the company’s ability to increase earnings and revenues. The company’s efforts to optimize manufacturing footprint are expected to drive profits. However, supply-chain constraints are expected to hurt Jabil’s operations resulting in lower top-line growth. Moreover, soft demand due to the coronavirus-led economic crisis is expected to dent top-line growth. Moreover, Jabil operates in a highly competitive environment, facing rivalry from both domestic and international electronic manufacturing services and design providers. Shares of Jabil have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manulife’s Asia business continues to be the major contributor to earnings. New business volumes, and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses are other catalysts. Its inorganic growth also impresses us. Manulife focuses to expedite growth in highest potential businesses and targets two-third of core earnings from these businesses. Manulife completed 2022 portfolio optimization target of $5 billion of capital and targets expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% by 2022. Shares of Manulife have underperformed the industry year to date. However, high costs hinder margin expansion while unfavorable interest coverage ratio concerns. The global equity market remains volatile and weak, which put pressure on capital position forcing it to raise its reserves for guaranteeing future liabilities.”

Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS). Shore Capital issued a house stock rating on the stock.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.

FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM). FBN Securities issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Titon (LON:TON) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

