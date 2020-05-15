Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cimarex Energy (XEC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) recently:

5/7/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

5/1/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/28/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $16.50 to $17.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00.

4/7/2020 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

3/26/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $17.00.

3/24/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/23/2020 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/19/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

3/16/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.31. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,349,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 43.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,065,000 after purchasing an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

