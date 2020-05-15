Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DexCom (DXCM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM):

5/14/2020 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $335.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $305.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $300.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $373.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – DexCom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

4/29/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $377.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $385.00 to $395.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $330.00 to $361.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $288.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $316.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2020 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2020 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $278.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $300.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of DXCM traded up $14.68 on Friday, hitting $417.73. 1,237,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,098. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 262.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.57. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $113.63 and a one year high of $428.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total value of $100,672.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $2,161,196.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,147 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,380 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

