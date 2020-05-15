Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Garmin (GRMN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN):

5/9/2020 – Garmin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/4/2020 – Garmin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Garmin reported strong first-quarter results. Strong performance of fitness, outdoor, marine and aviation segments aided results. Garmin is currently riding on product line expansion. We believe strong focus of Garmin on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments aided its business growth. Also, solid momentum in the OEM category and benefits from the Tacx buyout were tailwinds. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry in the past year. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind for the company’s auto segment. Further, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality are risks.”

4/30/2020 – Garmin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/30/2020 – Garmin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Garmin had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $104.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Garmin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $77.00. They now have an “above average” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Garmin was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.03. 2,443,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,500. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $435,442 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,365,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,467,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 30.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,301,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after buying an additional 452,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,468,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

