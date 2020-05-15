Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2020 – Varian Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Varian Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Varian Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $147.00.

5/4/2020 – Varian Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/4/2020 – Varian Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Varian Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/19/2020 – Varian Medical Systems is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Varian Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2020 – Varian Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Varian continues to gain from its core Oncology Systems segment, which saw solid overseas growth, especially in EMEA and China. In fact, management foresees tremendous opportunities in China owing to the recent tariff exclusions. Gross orders surged in the quarter. Management is optimistic about the recently-closed acquisitions of CyberHeart, Cancer Treatment Services International, Endocare and Alicon. Expansion in gross margin is an added positive. Varian retained its outlook for fiscal 2020. On the flip side, the Proton Solutions unit was weak in the quarter. Moreover, Varian saw some softness in orders in Japan. Economic stagnation due to coronavirus outbreak has been another dampener. Reflective of these, the stock has underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Varian exited the fiscal first quarter on a weak note.”

4/9/2020 – Varian Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $163.00.

4/7/2020 – Varian Medical Systems is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Varian Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – Varian Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $171.00.

3/31/2020 – Varian Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Varian continues to gain from its core Oncology Systems segment, which saw solid overseas growth, especially in EMEA and China. In fact, management foresees tremendous opportunities in China owing to the recent tariff exclusions. Gross orders surged in the quarter. Management is optimistic about the recently-closed acquisitions of CyberHeart, Cancer Treatment Services International, Endocare and Alicon. Expansion in gross margin is an added positive. Varian retained its outlook for fiscal 2020. On the flip side, the Proton Solutions unit was weak in the quarter. Moreover, Varian saw some softness in orders in Japan. Economic stagnation due to coronavirus outbreak has been another dampener. Reflective of these, the stock has underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Varian exited the fiscal first quarter on a weak note.”

NYSE:VAR opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.32. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,392,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,658,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after buying an additional 917,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,662,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

