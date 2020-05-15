Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mcdonald’s (MCD)

Mcdonald’s (NYSE: MCD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $213.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $201.00 to $211.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $171.00 to $178.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $189.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

4/22/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $175.00 to $208.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $245.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $236.00 to $213.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $191.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

4/7/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $250.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Mcdonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

3/23/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $199.00 to $171.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Longbow Research from $230.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $175.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.06. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

